1 killed amid communal clash in Tripura; Mosque vandalized, shops looted

Anti-Muslim violence occurred in Tripura’s Kadamtala area on the weekend and led to the death of one Muslim man, and others being hospitalized with critical injuries. The unrest began on Sunday, October 7, when a dispute over contributions for the ongoing Hindu festival Durga Puja escalated into violent clashes between two communities.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Alfesani was shot dead in the head when police tried to control the violent mob through baton charges and aerial firing. The situation quickly deteriorated, leading to vandalism and arson. Several Muslim-owned shops were looted and burnt, and a mosque was also attacked, where the agitated Hindu mob torched some holy books.

The communal clashes were reportedly instigated when a Hindu club pressured Muslims in the locality to make a financial donation for the Durga Puja celebration, which they declined to contribute. This precipitated an altercation that involved people from both parties where violence ensued and Muslims retaliated by attacking Hindu residences with stones.

The violence was exacerbated further when some organisations complained of coercive collections for Durga Puja funds, which heightened tensions in the already sensitive communal landscape of the region.

Law enforcement response

To curb the violence, authorities imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of people and raising any form of disturbances in the volatile areas.

A huge police force was also deployed to restore calm and handle the situation, with reportedly over 700 personnel from various law enforcement agencies monitoring the situation.

However, local leaders have criticized the police for their perceived inaction during the initial outbreak of violence.

Political reaction

The incident triggered widespread outrage. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman criticized the government regarding this incident and said that it shows that they have failed to maintain communal harmony in the state during such sensitive periods as festival seasons. Meanwhile, the state authorities said that a police investigation is going on, assuring that those who provoke unrest will face repercussions.

As of now, law and order have been restored in Kadamtala after three days of unrest. Investigative agencies continue to monitor the situation and are following up on the incidents while the public is advised not to fuel the spread of any information that may exacerbate the situation.