Two minority youth attacked by in Nirmal district of Telangana

MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan condemned the attack that took place in Rampur Village near the Narsapur Police Station.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson said that two muslim youths of Bhainsa – Rafi Khan and Obaid Uddin (driver) – were going to buy vegetables from Nirmal to be sold in Bhainsa as usual. While they were proceeding towards Nirmal at around 3:00 a.m., their vehicle bearing registration AP23 TA 1680 developed a snag at Rampur village, which is two-and-a-hald kilometres from the Narsapur police station.

Both of them got down and were checking the vehicle when a mob consisting of 20-25 persons allegedly by RSS workers Gangadhar and Yellanna asked their names. When they were identified as Muslims, the duo were attacked with both of them suffering injuries.

As soon as their relatives came to know in Bhainsa they informed the Narsapur Police Station. Some people from Bhainsa also reached the station. The police went to the spot and rescued them both and shifted the injured to Govt Hospital Nirmal.

A written complaint was lodge by the victims on which the Narsapur Police issued an FIR No: 103/2024 u/s 118 (1), 118 (2) r/w 3 (1). However, Mr Amjad Ullah han censured the ruling Congress government in Telangana, stating said this has become the “rule of the system”.

Following the incident, Muslim political and religious leaders in Nirmal, including representatives from Jamiat Ulema, Azim bin Yahya, Wasim Shakeel, Faheem Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Qureshi, Arjumand Ali, Imran, and Junaid Memon, expressed strong condemnation. They met with the victims and demanded immediate action against the rioters.

They also called on the Nirmal district SP and other officials to ensure strict action against those responsible. Narsapur DSP Gangareddy visited the scene and advised against paying attention to social media rumors, assuring that the police were actively investigating the case. A complaint has been registered at Narsapur police station under Crime No. 103/2024, with charges including 118(1), 118(2), and R/W 3(5) BNS against the rioters. Some individuals have been arrested, and further investigations are underway.

Prior to this, scores of shops belonging to Muslims were burnt down by a mob of over 2000 in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district in response to a case involving a a man who tried to sexually assault a tribal woman.