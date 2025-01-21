1 trillion USD! ‘Most expensive photo’ breaks internet and how?

Mumbai: Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States wasn’t just a political event—it turned into a viral sensation! A photo featuring Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai casually sitting together has taken over the internet. With a combined net worth of over 1 trillion USD in one row, this picture screams front-row power goals.

The three richest men in the world, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Donald Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/pZ0zAtPD1S — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 20, 2025

Tech CEOs took the spotlight at the President’s inauguration today



• OpenAI CEO – Sam Altman

• Tesla CEO – Elon Musk

• Google CEO – Sundar Pichai

• Apple CEO – Tim Cook

• Meta CEO – Mark Zuckerberg

• TikTok CEO – Shou Chew

• Former Amazon CEO – Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/13w5HEnB4e — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 20, 2025

Breaking Down the Billionaires

Here’s how much each tech titan is worth:

Elon Musk: 433.9 billion USD – The richest man in the world and a Trump supporter. Musk even got a government role after donating 250 million USD to Trump’s campaign.

Jeff Bezos: 239.4 billion USD – The Amazon founder was spotted laughing with Musk, proving old rivalries can be left behind for big occasions.

Sundar Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk at Trumps inauguration ceremony. pic.twitter.com/6qD7UvX1Kz — Sanguinius the Eternal (@SanguiniusOnX) January 20, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg: 211.8 billion USD – The Meta CEO is making nice with Trump after years of disagreements. He showed up with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Sundar Pichai: 1.3 billion USD – The Google CEO, represented Alphabet Inc., which donated 1 million USD to Trump’s inauguration. Pichai’s attendance shows Google’s interest in improving relations with the government.

The viral image of these tech billionaires sitting side by side isn’t just a snapshot; it’s a statement. Social media is buzzing, memes are being created, and everyone’s wondering—what were they talking about? Space? AI? The next big thing?