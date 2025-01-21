1 trillion USD! ‘Most expensive photo’ breaks internet and how?

Social media is buzzing, memes are being created, and everyone’s wondering—what were they talking about

1 trillion USD! Most expensive photo breaks internet and how?
Most expensive photo breaks internet (X)

Mumbai: Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States wasn’t just a political event—it turned into a viral sensation! A photo featuring Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai casually sitting together has taken over the internet. With a combined net worth of over 1 trillion USD in one row, this picture screams front-row power goals.

Breaking Down the Billionaires  

Here’s how much each tech titan is worth:  

Elon Musk: 433.9 billion USD – The richest man in the world and a Trump supporter. Musk even got a government role after donating 250 million USD to Trump’s campaign.  

Jeff Bezos: 239.4 billion USD – The Amazon founder was spotted laughing with Musk, proving old rivalries can be left behind for big occasions.  

Mark Zuckerberg: 211.8 billion USD – The Meta CEO is making nice with Trump after years of disagreements. He showed up with his wife, Priscilla Chan.  

Sundar Pichai: 1.3 billion USD – The Google CEO, represented Alphabet Inc., which donated 1 million USD to Trump’s inauguration. Pichai’s attendance shows Google’s interest in improving relations with the government.

The viral image of these tech billionaires sitting side by side isn’t just a snapshot; it’s a statement. Social media is buzzing, memes are being created, and everyone’s wondering—what were they talking about? Space? AI? The next big thing?

