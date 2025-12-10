1-year-old completes 100 meter swim, enters India’s Book of Records

Mumbai: In Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, a one-year-old has set the record of the youngest child to swim 100 meters, securing a place in the India Book of Records.

The young swimmer Veda Paresh’s achievement was publicised in an Instagram post, which shows the official mail from the Book of Records.

The email stated that Veda completed 100 meters, which equates to four laps. She achieved the remarkable feat in Ratnagiri’s municipal swimming pool in a record time of 10 minutes and 8 seconds. She is only 1 year, 9 months, and 10 days old.

The India Book of Records honoured her achievement, noting that it was an extraordinary milestone for someone her age.

The mail was sent on November 25, and stated that “Veda has become the youngest to swim 100 meters. The record for swimming 100 meters was set by Veda Paresh Sarfare, born on January 22, 2024, of Ratnagiri.”

Her official Instagram page features several videos of her swimming, showing the little girl confidently diving into the pool and completing laps effortlessly.

“She swam 100 metres (4 laps) across the length of a swimming pool measuring 25 metres * 22 metres in 10 minutes and 8 seconds at the municipal swimming pool,” the email further read.

Similarly, a 10-year-old Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna completed an open-water sea swim of 17 kilometres from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India. Originally from Dombivli in Maharashtra, Aaanvi’s achievement placed her among the youngest swimmers in India to accomplish a long-distance sea route.

The accomplishment was made even special as she had completed it on her tenth birthday.