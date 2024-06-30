10 arrested for gangrape of 13-year-old girl in Hyderabad; victim pregnant

Hyderabad: Police apprehended ten individuals on Saturday, June 30, for allegedly gangraping a 13-year-old girl girl in Naredmet.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Bollepogu Ajay, Guddanti Krishna, Sabavath Hathya Naik, Enjamuri Madhu, James Xaviour, Vagmare Balaji, M.R.W. Deepak, Chakkolu Naresh, and Thonte Kiran Kumar.

According to reports, the 13-year-old, who is six months pregnant, has been hospitalized and is currently very weak physically. She was allegedly sexually assaulted for months. The prime accused, her boyfriend, Vijay Kumar, introduced her to other people and raped her under the influence of cannabis.

The girls father passed away a long time ago and her mother works as domestic help.

The incident came to light recently after the victim revealed the sexual abuse to her mother, who filed a police complaint.

Police said that the victim was given cannabis and raped on multiple occasions.