10 Best resorts near Hyderabad for a perfect, relaxing weekend

Being a Hyderabadi, you must be yearning for a much-needed break and disconnect yourself from the monotonous bustling life of the fast-paced city and looking for a perfect getaway to chill and relax in the soothing luxury. After an exhausting week at work or even at home, the tired soul starts longing for a spot which could relieve your spirits and helps you in rejuvenating. And resorts are the perfect places! Agree?

Hyderabad, a city that never sleeps, has a plethora of options around it if you are looking for a quick staycation or a weekend getaway. Resorts are among them which have something to offer everyone, whether you’re looking for a vacation filled with activities or a calm and serene getaway in the midst of nature. You can relax at a spa, swim and splash in a water park, play a lot of exciting sports, and get personal with wildlife, depending on your interests.

We have put together a list of the best luxury resorts near Hyderabad, for you to lean back, relax and enjoy the change. Scroll down and have a look.

1. Ragala Resorts

Located in a quiet area of Ghatkesar, this cosy A-frame cabin can transport you to Bali without leaving India. The experiential home has a private pool and is located in the middle of a verdant lawn. The tall, A-shaped home’s luxurious interiors include a sitting area and bed that is very comfortable.

2. Fargo

Fargo is a hidden location in Ghatkesar, Hyderabad, with a commanding view of the hills outside the city. The container rooms amidst lush greenery are the highlight of this place.

3. Deccan Trails

Deccan Trails in Vikarabad is a place for everyone who wants to get back in touch with nature. This place is for corporate professionals looking for some downtime, or a family looking to spend quality time together. Enjoy a typical camping day that includes hikes and sunset views, or spend the night in a tent.

4. Neeraja Farm Stay

Neeraja’s Farm Stay is a scene straight out of fantasies and jungle safaris. Located near Shamirpet, this spot will give you a serene village life vibe.

5. Mrugavani Resort and Spa

Mrugavani Resort and Spa is located 13Kms away from Langerhouse, Hyderabad. This location is small but has a variety of suites and lovely landscapes. There are clean, well-equipped premium and deluxe suits as well as tree huts, luxury tents and lagoon cottages.

6. Life at Prakasham

Owned by popular actor-politician Prakash Raj, ‘Life at Prakasham’ is increasingly becoming Hyderabadis’ favourite weekend getaway. You can choose from a variety of rooms and stays here that are all very distinctive from one another. This spot offers you a tropical pool, a bar, and a viewpoint overlooking the adjacent forest reserve. This spot is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

7. The Wilderness Retreat

The Wilderness Retreat, located near Gandipet, lets you enjoy the beauty of nature while making sure you’re completely pampered. It comes with plush, well-furnished cabins and curated experiences. The property is well-known for its nature trails and outdoor dining options. There have been some exquisitely decorated private gatherings scheduled here.

8. The Box Homestay

Opulent accommodations, immaculate lawns, bonfires, India’s first container pool and highly praised cuisine are part of the staycation experience at The Box.

9. Brown Town Resorts

Rejuvenate in the lap of nature with a delightful stay in the wooden houses with the pleasant sound of birds chirping. This luxurious resort is located near Moinabad.

10. Rustic Vogue

Discover luxurious and rustic conceptual stays in the midst of nature with a pet-friendly staycation. It is located 6Kms away from Hitec City, Hyderabad. With all the white things everywhere, this place totally has a Greece feel.

