10 Breathtaking destinations near Hyderabad for New Year 2025

We are well into December, and the excitement of New Year’s celebrations is in the year. While Hyderabad has its fair share of events planned for the occasion, there is something special about starting the new year by exploring a new destination. Whether you are looking for a peaceful nature retreat, a heritage trail, or an adventurous celebration, Hyderabad has various spots nearby that cater to every traveler.

To ease your search and help you ring in the new year with unforgettable experiences, Siasat.com has curated a list of ten incredible getaways near Hyderabad. These destinations will offer you the perfect backdrop to welcome 2025 with a fresh perspective.

New Year 2025: Best Places To Visit Near Hyderabad

1. Somasila

It would be fair to call Somasila Telangana’s best-kept secret. Also known as the ‘Mini Maldives of Telangana‘, it is a quaint village in the Nagarkurnool District, 180km from Hyderabad. Nestled along the banks of the Krishna River, it has a series of islands, lagoons, and backwaters around it, giving it an island-like appearance.

Things to do here: Visitors can try their hand at boating, fishing, angling, and visit the famous 15 temples of the area or the Pangal Fort.

2. Bidar

Located 145km from Hyderabad, Bidar is best known for its rich heritage, offering a peek into the past with its forts, tombs and Persian-style intricate architecture.

Things to do here: Visit the Bidar Fort, Takht Mahal, Rangin Mahal, Bahmani Tombs, and Chowbara Clock Tower. You can also shop the world-famous Bidriware handicrafts.

3. Srisailam

Srisailam is a serene destination located in the Nandyal District of Andhra Pradesh. For years now, it has been a favorite getaway for Hyderabadis due to its proximity at only 230 km. Owing to further development for tourism, it is now a hotspot with various activities for every type of traveler.

Things to do here: Explore Nallamala forest, visit the waterfall of Mallela Theertham, take a tour of the Chenchu Lakshmi Museum, visit the underground streams of Pathala Ganga, and take in the scenery at Octopus Viewpoint.

4. Hampi

Located around 350 km from Hyderabad, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its stunning ruins, ancient temples and rich historical significance. It was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and is now a popular spot for history enthusiasts.

Things to do here: Visit the iconic Stone Chariot, Virupaksha Temple, and Vithala Temple. Climb on top of the Hemakuta Hills for panoramic views or explore the bustling Hampi Bazaar.

5. Papikondalu

Papikondalu is a mountain range in the Eastern Ghats that spans across the Khammam district of Telangana and the East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh. Known for its lush valleys, waterfalls, boat rides, and sparkling skies, it is often compared to Kashmir for its beauty. To get the real essence of Papikondalu, one has to go on a boat journey from Kunavaram which is 7 hours from Hyderabad.

Things to do here: Go boating, explore tribal villages nearby, or take a nature walk through the forest.

6. Under The Moon Lake

Around 120 km from Hyderabad, Under The Moon is an offbeat destination that has become popular recently. It is known for its serene ambiance as it is surrounded by hills and forests.

Things to do here: Enjoy boating, kayaking camping, or indulge in a leisurely stroll along the lake. It is also a perfect spot for photography and meditation.

7. Vizag Colony

Vizag Colony, around 160 km away from Hyderabad, offers a unique blend of dense black forests, Nagarjuna Sagar backwaters, and stunning waterscapes. With its tranquil environment, it provides the perfect escape for nature lovers.

Things to do here: Visit tourist attractions nearby like- Rakshasa Caves, Gajube Caves of the Primitive Man, Amba Bhavani Temple, Pushkar Ghats in Kasaraju Palli, and high hills that look like Tirumala.

8. Nallamala Hills

About 250 kms from Hyderabad, Nallamala Hills is a picturesque destination offering lush greenery and spiritual significance. The region is home to Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and Nallamala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Things to do here: Visit the temple, enjoy wildlife safari ride, and explore the dense forests on trekking expeditions.

9. Gandikota

Often referred to as the ‘Grand Canyon of India’, Gandikota is around 390km away from Hyderabad. It offers an ideal trip, with its ancient fort bathed in mist and the Penna River gorge flowing more vividly than ever.

Things to do here: Explore the ruins of Gandikota, enjoy a picnic by the gorge, visit the Jamia Masjid of Gandikota Fort and explore the Belum Caves.

10. Pochampally

Just 50 km from Hyderabad, Pochampally is famous for its Ikkat weaving and traditional handloom textiles. The village offers a chance to learn about local craftsmanship and shop for unique handmade items.

Things to do here: Learn about the Ikkat weaving by visiting the weavers’ houses and factories. You can buy handloom sarees here at half the price of what you get in Hyderabad.

