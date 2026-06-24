10 cases of fake number plates booked across Hyderabad in a week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police registered 10 cases over the last week as part of an intensified crackdown on fake, unauthorised vehicle registration numbers.

The traffic department took action following complaints from local residents. Cases were registered across various police station limits, including Mehdipatnam, Mahankali, Tolichowki, Gudimalkapur, Amberpet, Chatrinaka, Santoshnagar, Sanathnagar and Saifabad.

Several vehicles were booked for displaying fake, tampered or unauthorised registered number plates, manipulated to conceal identity and evade enforcement, the police said in a statement.

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The Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned of strict legal action, criminal prosecution and vehicle seizure for registration fraud, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against such practices.

The authorities advised citizens to use authorised registration plates only and comply with traffic regulations.

Earlier this month, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar personally inspected vehicles for fake number plates as part of Operation Kavach, and seized as many as 2,149 such vehicles.

“Such tampering not only provides an easy escape route for criminals but also poses a serious challenge to law and order by implicating innocent citizens in erroneous e-challans and legal cases,” he had said.