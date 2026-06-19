10 cows found dead in Telangana, urea poisoning suspected.

Hyderabad: Ten cows died under suspicious circumstances in Kummariguda village of Kothur mandal in Rangareddy district on Friday, June 19, prompting a police investigation.

According to preliminary information, the animals are suspected to have died after consuming water allegedly mixed with urea. The owner of the cattle has alleged that the cows’ caretaker may have mixed urea into the drinking water provided to the animals.

The incident came to light after the cows were found dead in the cattle shed, leaving the owner devastated. Eyewitnesses said the owner broke down in tears near the carcasses of the animals.

The cattle caretaker is reportedly absconding after the incident, further raising suspicions surrounding the deaths.

Police launch probe

Police from Kothur rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Authorities are collecting evidence and examining the circumstances that led to the deaths of the animals.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after veterinary examination and post-mortem reports are received. Further investigation is underway.