10 Dalit profs resign alleging discrimination in Bangalore University

At least ten Dalit professors at Bangalore University have resigned, alleging discrimination in assigning administrative responsibilities.

According to them, they were earlier assigned administrative responsibilities in addition to their academic contributions as educators and scholars. However, recently, the Dalit professors have been given ‘in-charge’ responsibilities, which undermine their authority. They allege it deprives them of earned leave privileges, previously ‘earned’ through the aforementioned administrative responsibilities.

“While giving additional administrative responsibilities, it is just mentioned as ‘in-charge’, and also trying to avoid the Earned Leaves credited to our accounts,” read a letter addressed to the registrar of the Bangalore University.

The collective resignation letter also spoke of the administration’s failure to address the grievances raised by the Dalit professors. “Despite repeated requests, there has been no response from the university authorities. Hence, we are all submitting resignations for the additional responsibilities given to us,” wrote the professors.

Director of the Ambedkar Research Centre Prof C Somashekar, Director of Student Welfare Nagesh PC, Coordinator of PM-USHA Sudesh V, and Director of Distance Education and Online Education Centre Muralidhar BL were among the ten professors who submitted their resignations.