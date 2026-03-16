10 dead, 11 injured in SCB Medical College ICU fire: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: At least ten patients were killed after a major fire erupted in an ICU in Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the wee hours of Monday, March 16, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

The chief minister, who rushed to the hospital, said that around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety.

Noting that there were 23 patients at the Trauma Care ICU and an adjacent ICU, the chief minister said seven patients died in the fire, while three others succumbed to burn or suffocation during evacuation.

PHOTO | Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visits Srirama Chandra Bhanj Medical College and Hospital (SCB) and holds discussions with hospital authorities and police officers after a major fire broke out at the hospital earlier today.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/JN6jekTsfr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2026

“A total of 10 patients have died in the incident,” Majhi told reporters. He said that the fire probably originated from a short circuit.

The chief minister said the fire erupted at the ICU of the Trauma Care department of the hospital, where critically ill patients were being treated. The fire broke out between 2.30 and 3 am.

Majhi also announced a judicial probe into the matter and asked the DG, Fire Service, to inquire into the matter and report to him immediately.

Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and doused the flames after launching an operation, the official said.

The fire service officials, along with hospital staff, police and patients’ attendants, rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU and shifted them to other departments of the SCB hospital.

Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He also visited the patients, who are under treatment at the facility.

“I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients and staff,” he said.

He has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased person.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of 10 patients in the fire. He wished speedy recovery of the injured persons and set to visit SCB Medical College hospital, a communication from his office said.