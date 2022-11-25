10 dead, 9 injured in China residential building fire

Beijing: Ten people were killed and nine others injured in a fire at a residential building in Urumqi, capital of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, authorities said on Friday.

The fire broke out at 7.49 p.m. on Thursday night at the building in a community of Tianshan dstrict, reports Xinhua news agency.

The blaze was doused was put out at around 10.35 p.m.

Ten people died despite emergency treatment and the injuries sustained by the nine others are not life-threatening, the authorites added.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.