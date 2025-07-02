Hyderabad: Looking for something fresh to binge this week? Whether you’re into gripping thrillers, emotional dramas, political documentaries, or laugh-out-loud comedies, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with something for everyone. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioCinema-Hotstar are dropping some exciting titles between July 1st and July 6. Here’s a quick and simple guide to help you pick your weekend watchlist!

New Releases This Week

1. Thug Life

Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: July 3

2. AIR

Platform: ETV Win

ETV Win Release Date: July 3

3. Companion

Platform: JioCinema-Hotstar

JioCinema-Hotstar Release Date: June 30

4. Jurassic World – Rebirth

Platform: Theatres

Theatres Release Date: July 4

5 . Thammudu

Platform: Theatres

Theatres Release Date: July 4

6. 3 BHK

Platform: Theatres

Theatres Release Date: July 4

7. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Release Date: July 4

8. Uppu Kappurambu

Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: July 4

9. Kaalidhar Laapata

Platform: ZEE5

ZEE5 Release Date: July 4

10. Heads of State

Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: July 2

From thrillers and dramas to fun comedies and anime, this week’s OTT releases are full of variety. No matter your taste, you’ll find something interesting to watch.