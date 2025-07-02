10 Films, series releasing on OTT and theatres this week [July 1- 6]

From thrillers and dramas to fun comedies and anime, this week’s OTT releases are full of variety, no matter your taste, you’ll find something interesting to watch

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 2nd July 2025 5:11 pm IST
films and series posters
July week 1 films and series (X)

Hyderabad: Looking for something fresh to binge this week? Whether you’re into gripping thrillers, emotional dramas, political documentaries, or laugh-out-loud comedies, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with something for everyone. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioCinema-Hotstar are dropping some exciting titles between July 1st and July 6. Here’s a quick and simple guide to help you pick your weekend watchlist!

New Releases This Week

1. Thug Life

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 3

2. AIR

  • Platform: ETV Win
  • Release Date: July 3

3. Companion

  • Platform: JioCinema-Hotstar
  • Release Date: June 30

4. Jurassic World – Rebirth

  • Platform: Theatres
  • Release Date: July 4

5 . Thammudu

  • Platform: Theatres
  • Release Date: July 4

6. 3 BHK

  • Platform: Theatres
  • Release Date: July 4

7. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

  • Platform: Sony LIV
  • Release Date: July 4

8. Uppu Kappurambu

  • Platform: Prime Video
  • Release Date: July 4

9. Kaalidhar Laapata

  • Platform: ZEE5
  • Release Date: July 4

10. Heads of State

  • Platform: Prime Video
  • Release Date: July 2

