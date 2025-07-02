Hyderabad: Looking for something fresh to binge this week? Whether you’re into gripping thrillers, emotional dramas, political documentaries, or laugh-out-loud comedies, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with something for everyone. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioCinema-Hotstar are dropping some exciting titles between July 1st and July 6. Here’s a quick and simple guide to help you pick your weekend watchlist!
New Releases This Week
1. Thug Life
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 3
2. AIR
- Platform: ETV Win
- Release Date: July 3
3. Companion
- Platform: JioCinema-Hotstar
- Release Date: June 30
4. Jurassic World – Rebirth
- Platform: Theatres
- Release Date: July 4
5 . Thammudu
- Platform: Theatres
- Release Date: July 4
6. 3 BHK
- Platform: Theatres
- Release Date: July 4
7. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
- Platform: Sony LIV
- Release Date: July 4
8. Uppu Kappurambu
- Platform: Prime Video
- Release Date: July 4
9. Kaalidhar Laapata
- Platform: ZEE5
- Release Date: July 4
10. Heads of State
- Platform: Prime Video
- Release Date: July 2
From thrillers and dramas to fun comedies and anime, this week’s OTT releases are full of variety. No matter your taste, you’ll find something interesting to watch.