Dubai, the city of towering skyscrapers, luxurious cars, and an unbeatable lifestyle, continues to attract the elite from across the globe including Indian celebrities. Known for its glitz, glamour, and privacy, the UAE city has quietly become a second home to several Indian A-listers.

From Bollywood superstars to sports icons and even Telugu stars, many have invested in plush properties in Dubai, drawn by its world-class amenities and serene work-life balance.

Here’s a look at Indian celebrities who have made Dubai their second home.

Indian actors who own houses in Dubai

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Popularly known as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns a stunning villa named ‘Jannat’ on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah. Estimated to be worth over Rs 100 crore, the property comes with its own private beach. SRK frequently visits Dubai for shoots, promotions, and family vacations.

Photos of SRK luxurious beach-facing ‘Villa’ in Dubai pic.twitter.com/AVsyv6dp97 — Mona Ghashmy (@m_srk_m) January 22, 2016

2. Sania Mirza

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza moved to Dubai after marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple once lived in a lavish Palm Jumeirah home. Post their separation, Sania relocated to another luxurious residence in Dubai, where she now lives with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

3. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

This Bollywood power couple owns a posh villa in Sanctuary Falls, located in the upscale Jumeirah Golf Estates. They reportedly purchased the property in 2016.

4. Shilpa Shetty

Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty once owned an apartment in Burj Khalifa, gifted by her husband in 2010. She later sold it and now owns a sprawling villa in Palm Jumeirah.

5. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Television’s favourite couple, Tejasswi and Karan, bought their first international property together in Dubai. The couple purchased a chic 1BHK apartment in Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence worth Rs 2 crore in December 2022. Tejasswi even shared a sneak peek of their classy interiors on Instagram.

6. Rakhi Sawant

The ‘Queen of Controversies’, Rakhi Sawant, owns two homes and a car in Dubai. She previously shared a video tour of her luxurious space, showing off gold-and-white decor, muted tones, and a lavish dressing room.

7. Salman Khan

Bhaijaan is said to own a plush apartment at The Address Downtown, near the Burj Khalifa. He often visits Dubai for both professional and personal commitments.

8. Allu Arjun

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly invested in a luxurious property in Dubai recently, joining the list of high-profile homeowners in the city.

9. Vishnu Manchu

Actor Manchu Vishnu also owns a home in Dubai, where his children are currently studying. He often visits and enjoys family time at their luxurious property.

10. Mahesh Babu

In April 2023, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata bought a stunning seafront villa in Dubai, according to reports in Khaleej Times and Great Andhra.