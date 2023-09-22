10 key takeaways from special Parliament session

From the historic passage of the Women's Reservation Bill to discussions on the parliamentary journey of 75 years, here are 10 key takeaways from the special Parliament session

Photo of Jibran Nazir Dar Jibran Nazir Dar|   Updated: 22nd September 2023 7:58 pm IST
_Parliamentarians during the special session of the Parliament,
_Parliamentarians during the special session of the Parliament,- PTI

1. New Parliament: The legislators bid farewell to the British-era parliament building, moving to a new facility next door. The new, larger four-story building accommodates 1,272 members, an increase of almost 500 from the previous one.

2. Historic Passage of Women’s Reservation Bill: The highlight of the session was the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023, reserving 33 percent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

2. Productivity: The Lok Sabha achieved an impressive 137 percent productivity, while the Rajya Sabha reached 128 percent during the recent special session of Parliament.

3. Earlier Conclusion: The special session ended a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion, wrapping up on September 21. This special session comprised four sittings, providing a concentrated period for legislative activity.

5. Hours of Functioning: The Lok Sabha functioned for a total of 31 hours, with the Rajya Sabha not far behind, clocking 27.7 hours of operation.

6. Focus on Non-Legislative Matters: A significant portion of time, around 20 hours in the Lok Sabha and 14 hours in the Rajya Sabha, was spent discussing non-legislative matters.

7. Absence of Question Hour and Zero Hour: Notably, Question Hour and Zero Hour were not scheduled during this session, altering the usual parliamentary proceedings.

8. Unaddressed Bills: Despite five Bills being listed on the session’s agenda, none of them were discussed or passed during the session.

9. Pending Legislation: Several crucial Bills, such as The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, and the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, remain pending in the Rajya Sabha.

10. Reflecting on Parliamentary History: Discussions in both houses revolved around the “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years,” highlighting achievements, experiences, memories, and lessons learned. The session also included a symbolic transition to the new Parliament building.

