10 kg ganja seized at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise department officials on Thursday, May 8, seized 10 kilograms of ganja at Secunderabad Railway Station.

On information about ganja being smuggled in Konark Express, the Prohibition and Excise Department enforcement team boarded the train at Kazipet railway station and conducted a search.

The excise officials found a bag in which three packets containing ganja were found. The packets together contained 10 kilograms of ganja.

The person who was carrying the ganja from Bhuvaneshwar and bound for Mumbai managed to escape from the train.

In a separate case, the local court in Hyderabad sentenced a woman to three months in jail in a ganja case.

Kamala Bai was arrested by the excise and prohibition department last year and released on bail. After coming out of jail, with no means of livelihood, Kamala Bai again started selling ganja and was caught by the prohibition and excise teams early this month.

She was produced before the court and asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and, in default, undergo three months of imprisonment. When she expressed her inability to pay the fine amount, she was asked to undergo a three-month jail term. She was shifted to the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.