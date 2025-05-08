2 held for mobile snatching spree across Hyderabad

Two individuals were arrested on Thursday, May 8, for allegedly being involved in a spate of mobile snatching cases across Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

The accused have been identified as Naseer Khan alias Nasir, 24, an auto driver from Aghapura, and Irfan Khan alias Arbaz, 30, a furniture shop worker from Mallepally. Both have a long history of criminal activity and were previously involved in several cases registered across Hyderabad.

According to reports, police said both men operated mostly on two-wheelers and targeted isolated individuals to snatch high-end smartphones. Several of the stolen devices have now been recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners.

Also Read Over 900 stolen phones worth Rs 97 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused, and a case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.



