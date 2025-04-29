Over 900 stolen phones worth Rs 97 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

The phones belonged to railway passengers from Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th April 2025 10:46 am IST
A representational image for mobile phones
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered 970 lost or stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register portal (CEIR).

The recovered phones will be handed over to the owners on Tuesday, April 29. The phones were recovered on the basis of complaints lodged with the RPF, the GRP and at MeeSeva centres, under the supervision of GRP SP, Secunderabad, G. Chandana Deepti and DSRP Urban S.N. Jawed.

Also Read
Telangana ranks 2nd in country in recovering stolen mobile phones; Karnataka tops

The phones belonged to railway passengers from Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

MS Creative School

Passengers who lost or misplaced their phones should contact the nearest police station in order to block the IMEI using the CEIR portal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th April 2025 10:46 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button