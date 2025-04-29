Over 900 stolen phones worth Rs 97 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered 970 lost or stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register portal (CEIR).

The recovered phones will be handed over to the owners on Tuesday, April 29. The phones were recovered on the basis of complaints lodged with the RPF, the GRP and at MeeSeva centres, under the supervision of GRP SP, Secunderabad, G. Chandana Deepti and DSRP Urban S.N. Jawed.

The phones belonged to railway passengers from Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Passengers who lost or misplaced their phones should contact the nearest police station in order to block the IMEI using the CEIR portal.