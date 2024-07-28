Telangana ranks 2nd in country in recovering stolen mobile phones; Karnataka tops

Hyderabad: Telangana police recovered 21,293 mobile phones in 206 days, between January and July this year, the second highest rate for mobile phone recovery in the country. As many as 780 police stations in the state have recovered 37,000 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, since its inception on April 19, 2023.

Karnataka topped the list with 35,945 mobiles. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh stood in third and fourth place with 15,426 and 7,387 recoveries in the past year respectively.

This year, Telangana police achieved this feat with a rate of 102 mobile phones recovered per day, with Hyderabad Commissionerate topping the recovery with 3808 devices successfully handed over to the complainants. This is followed by Rachakonda Commissionerate (2174 devices) and Cyberabad Commissionerate (2030 devices).

The CEIR portal is considered one of the most citizen-friendly initiatives by the Telangana Police and is integrated with Telangana police citizen portal. The police encourage Telangana citizens to use Portal www.tspolice.gov.in or www.ceir.gov.in for reporting lost/missing mobile devices.