10 Maruti cars reduced to ashes after container truck catches fire in Medak

The officials estimate the property damage to be worth several crores of rupees.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st May 2026 4:08 pm IST
10 Maruti cars reduced to ashes after container truck catches fire in Medak
10 Maruti cars reduced to ashes after container truck catches fire in Medak

Hyderabad: A major fire accident took place in Medak district on Thursday, May 21, after a container lorry travelling on National Highway 44 near Toopran suddenly caught fire.

The lorry was transporting 10 new Maruti cars from Maharashtra to Hyderabad when the fire broke out, reducing both the container and all the vehicles inside to ashes.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot and informed the fire department.

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Two fire tenders from Ramayanpet and Medak districts reached the spot and began operations. “We received a call around 12.55 pm. The first fire tender responded at 12.58 pm and reached the spot, and the second from Medak district reached the spot soon after. The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” District Fire Officer Medak, G Venu, told Siasat.com

The local police reached the spot and closed the road to traffic. Thick flames and smoke created panic among commuters on the highway.

The officials estimate the property damage to be worth several crores of rupees. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a technical malfunction in the vehicle.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st May 2026 4:08 pm IST

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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