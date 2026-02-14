10-month-old becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after she became the youngest organ donor in the state, people from various walks of life, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed deep sorrow over the death of a 10-month-old girl and hailed her parents’ decision to donate her organs.

They described the parents’ generous gesture as an “extraordinary act of compassion and a message to all humanity.”

Aalin Sherin Abraham, who was critically injured in a road accident near Pallam in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Thursday, February 13, at a private hospital in Kochi.

With her parents’ consent, six of her organs were donated, making her the youngest organ donor in the state, officials said.

In a social media post, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he was “deeply moved” by the decision of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, who chose to donate six organs of their daughter after she tragically lost her life in an accident.

“Through their selfless decision, they have gifted life and hope to others. May little Aalin’s soul rest in eternal peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the passing of the child in the road accident had deeply saddened everyone.

“In the midst of unimaginable pain, her parents chose to donate her organs. By becoming Kerala’s youngest organ donor, little Aalin has granted a new lease of life to five others—a monumental act of compassion that reflects the true spirit of Kerala,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

The CM extended his deepest condolences to the family and also saluted the dedicated health professionals, police officers, and support teams whose swift coordination made the transplants possible.

He said the child would be bid farewell with official honours.

Later in the day, the government issued an order to accord state honours at the girl’s funeral, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also described Aalin’s demise as heartbreaking and said the parents’ decision was a message to all humanity.

“Even in the midst of the grief caused by the loss of their only daughter, the decision to donate the organs of the brain-dead child to save the lives of other children is commendable,” he said in a statement.

“At a time of immense personal tragedy, the decision taken by those parents, keeping in mind the lives of other children, is a message to all humanity,” he added.

Actor Mohanlal condoled the child’s death, saying that by giving hope of renewed life to a few young children, the little angel bid farewell to the world.

He said the parents have become examples of humanity and compassion, and that the world remains beautiful because of such selfless love. “Aalin will continue to live on—not only in the memories of her loved ones, but also in the hearts of millions,” he said.

According to hospital authorities, the organ donation process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

The child’s heart valve, liver, and kidneys were allocated to various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, while her eyes will be donated to an eye bank, authorities added.