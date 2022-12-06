10 more stepwells to be taken up for restoration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After successfully restoring 17th century stepwell at Bansilalpet, the government of Telangana plans to take up restoration of 10 more stepwells.

Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, urban development, announced on Tuesday that they plan to take up 10 more stepwells for restoration in the next four months.

The restored stepwell in Bansilalpet area of Secunderabad was unveiled on Monday. Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the restored stepwell.

The state government completed restoration of the stepwell which was in dilapidated condition and filled with garbage.

The stepwell was once served drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump. The revived stepwell will prevent inundation and improve the groundwater levels.

The urban development authorities plan to turn it into a tourist attraction and a cultural centre.

After hard work of more than a one year, the stepwell was restored by various departments in partnership with organisations like Rainwater Project, Gandipet Welfare Society and the local community.

Meanwhile, restoration of Bansilalpet stepwell has been awarded for sustainable revitalization of traditional rain water harvesting at Big 5 construction impact awards by the United Arab Emirates’ ministry of energy and infrastructure.

The restoration work involved clearing 3,900 metric tonnes of garbage and debris from the stepwell. The same was cleared with 863 truck trips.

Various departments and NGOs spent Rs 10 crore on the restoration project.

As part of the project, a museum, a cafeteria and amphitheatre have come up at the site.

The award for restoration of Bansilalpet stepwell is the second major recognition for restoration initiatives in Hyderabad

Last month, Unesco recognised the conservation of six stepwells (Baolis) at Qutb Shahi Tombs with the 2022 award of distinction. Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) restored six historic stepwells at the world’s largest royal necropolis.

KTC in association with the heritage department of Telangana and Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) took up restoration and it was supported by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and the TATA Trusts.

The project was funded by AFCP to the tune of $112,560 and a few months ago, six restored stepwells were inaugurated.