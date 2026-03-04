It is the season of the GI-tagged emotion: Haleem.

And this Ramzan, the stakes were higher than ever. With the city’s culinary landscape evolving, we have seen everything from the traditional bhatti-fired classics to bold new experiments like the “Haleem Burger” and the rise of premium cafe-style offerings. Whether it is the legendary legacy of the Old City or the high-tech hubs of Gachibowli, the quest for the perfect texture and flavour remains a city-wide sport.

At Siasat.com, we understand that for a true Hyderabadi, Haleem is not just a dish but a celebration of the community. After navigating the stalls, sampling the first batches from the season’s early birds, and monitoring the latest “fusion” trends, we have curated the definitive list.

Here are our top 10 picks for the best Haleem in Hyderabad this Ramzan. (Please keep in mind that this list is in no particular order, rather, it is a curated collection of the absolute must-tries.)

1. Subhan Bakery

A household name for its Osmania biscuits, Subhan has solidified its place in the Haleem hall of fame. Instagram is currently flooded with reels of their Special Mutton Haleem, and rightly so. It is one of the most “balanced” bowls in the city, not overly spicy, but immensely rich. Its silky smoothness and the generous topping of slivered almonds and deep-fried onions add to the entire experience.

Price- Rs. 330

Where? Nampally, Rethibowli, Shaikpet, Sindhi Colony and Malakpet

2. Hotel City Diamond

City Diamond remains the go-to for the traditional, rustic style of slow-cooking. Specializing in Beef Haleem, this outlet uses the classic wood-fire bhatti method, which gives a subtle smokiness to the meat. The texture here is hearty and fibrous, leaning heavily on a high meat-to-grain ratio that appeals to those seeking a traditional, filling experience.

Price- Rs. 190

Where? Mehdipatnam

3. Pista House

The global ambassador of Hyderabadi Haleem, Pista House, continues its reign in 2026. While some purists argue it’s “mainstream,” the consistent quality of their GI-tagged Haleem is undeniable. It is defined by a heavy infusion of “Shahi” spices and a generous amount of pure ghee. The result is a rich, calorie-dense delicacy that balances the heat of green chillies with the sweetness of cinnamon and cardamom. The only drawback? Too many bones.

Price- Rs. 320

Where? Multiple outlets across Hyderabad

4. Sarvi Restaurant

Sarvi offers a refined take on the dish that traces its roots back to Irani culinary traditions. Their Haleem is notably lighter and less “heavy” than others, emphasising the natural flavour of the mutton. It features a fine, mashed texture and a sophisticated spice blend that focuses on fragrance rather than raw heat. This year, they have continued with special Irani Haleem, which is loaded with chicken 65, boiled egg, cashew nuts and copious amounts of cream.

Price- Rs. 320

Where? Masab Tank and Banjara Hills,

5. Shah Ghouse

For those who prefer a bold and robust flavour profile, Shah Ghouse is the quintessential stop. Their Haleem is famous for featuring a higher spice level and a very thick, elastic consistency. It is a “heavyweight” bowl, packed with the richness of marrow and slow-cooked meat that has been beaten to a perfect, uniform paste.

Price- Rs. 250

Where? Lakdikapul, Tolichowki, Gachibowli and Shah Ali Banda

6. Hotel Shadab

Standing tall near the High Court, Hotel Shadab serves a version of Haleem that feels like a piece of the city’s history. Unlike the trend toward heavy spice, Shadab’s Haleem is known for its balanced, mellow flavour and a uniform consistency that highlights the quality of the mutton. It is often served with a generous layer of birista (fried onions) and lemon wedges to cut through the richness of the ghee.

Price- Rs. 300

Where? Ghansi Bazaar and Gachibowli

7. Grill 9 Restaurant

Grill 9’s Bahubali Haleem is a must-try. It includes 3 plates of haleem, boiled eggs, chicken 65, pathar ka ghosht, nalli, fried onions, cashews, almonds and cream. It is a maximalist approach to Haleem that turns the dish into a multi-layered feast.

Price- Rs. 1300

Where? Secunderabad

8. Aazebo

Known primarily for its Arabian Mandi, Aazebo’s foray into Haleem has been massively viral. Their version leans into lighter spice profiles, offering a unique fragrance compared to the traditional Deccani style. It’s the place to go if you want a bowl that feels slightly lighter on the stomach but remains high on flavour.

Price- Rs. 300

Where? Malakpet and Tolichowki

9. Peshawar

Peshawar has built a reputation for its “no-nonsense” quality. Their Haleem can be described as “homestyle” due to the freshness of the ingredients and the lack of artificial food colouring or excessive additives. It has a loyal fanbase that swears by its consistency year after year and rightly so.

Price- Rs. 330

Where? Malakpet and Lakdikapul

10. Cafe 555

No Ramzan list is complete without Cafe 555. It is famous for its creative and punchy additions. Their Special Haleem is often served with a topping of Zabaan (goat tongue) and spicy chicken chunks, adding a variety of textures to the smooth base. It is a high-energy, flavorful bowl that has become a staple of Hyderabad’s late-night Ramzan culture.

Price- Rs. 320

Where? Masab Tank