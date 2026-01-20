Hyderabad: Indian cinema is one of the biggest film industries in the world. Indian film actors enjoy huge popularity not only in their homeland but also in many other countries. With blockbuster movies, strong fan bases, brand endorsements, and smart business investments, many actors have become extremely wealthy. They own luxury homes, expensive cars, production companies, and invest in different businesses. Today, Indian film actors are among the richest and most successful people in the country.

Top 10 Richest Actors in India 2026

According to The Times of India, these are the top 10 richest actors in India and their latest net worth numbers as per reports.

1. Shah Rukh Khan : Rs 12,931 crore

2. Nagarjuna Akkineni : Rs 5,000 crore

3. Salman Khan : Rs 3,225 crore

4. Hrithik Roshan : Rs 3,100 crore

5. Akshay Kumar : Rs 2,250 crore

6. Aamir Khan : Rs 1,860 crore

7. Chiranjeevi : Rs 1,750 crore

8. Amitabh Bachchan : Rs 1,680 crore

9. Venkatesh Daggubati : Rs 1,650 crore

10. Ram Charan : Rs 1,630 crore

Tollywood’s Growing Power in Indian Cinema

The Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, is one of the fastest-growing film industries in India. It is known for big-budget films and pan-India blockbusters. Four Telugu actors have made it into the top 10 richest actors list, showing the strong financial power of Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Nagarjuna is the second richest actor in India, earning from films, production, real estate, and other businesses. Chiranjeevi has built his wealth over four decades through successful films and investments. Venkatesh is known for his steady career and smart financial planning. Ram Charan, from the younger generation, gained massive popularity and income after the global success of RRR.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan continue to earn big through films, endorsements, and businesses. Along with Tollywood stars, they show how Indian cinema has become powerful both creatively and financially.