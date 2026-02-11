Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry, from Tamil and Telugu to Malayalam and Kannada cinema has produced some of the country’s most bankable movie stars. Not just the actors, even actresses aren’t just ruling box offices but also topping wealth charts with flourishing careers, brand deals, and pan-Indian visibility. Here’s a quick list of the richest actresses lighting up screens and headlines today.

Top 10 richest south Indian actresses 2026

1. Nayanthara – (Networth: Rs 200 Crore+)

Nayanthara (Instagram)

Known as south cinema’s “Lady Superstar,” Nayanthara continues to dominate both commercial and critical spaces. Alongside her massive filmography, she is set to appear in the pan-India action drama Toxic (2026), starring opposite Yash in a high-profile ensemble.

2. Anushka Shetty – (Networth: Rs 135 Crore+)

Anushka Shetty

(Twitter)

A powerhouse performer best known for Baahubali and Arundhati, Anushka is making waves with her intriguing new project Kathanar, marking a foray into Malayalam cinema with a compelling role.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia – (Networth: Rs 110 – Rs 120 Crore)

Tamannaah Bhatia

With two decades of hits under her belt, Tamannaah stays relevant across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi screens. Her latest appearances include Odela 2 and other pan-Indian ventures.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu – (Networth: Rs 110 – Rs 120 Crore)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Celebrated for her versatility, Samantha balances cinema and streaming milestones. After acclaimed projects like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, she continues to build momentum in diverse roles.

5. Trisha – (Networth: Rs 85 – Rs 100 Crore)

Actress Trisha Krishnan

A leading name for decades, Trisha’s recent work includes big Tamil-Telugu entertainers and high-profile releases such as Vishwambhara and action dramas that highlight her staying power.

6. Kajal Aggarwal – (Networth: Rs 85 Crore approx)

Kajal Aggarwal (X)

A fixture in both blockbuster hits and experimental ventures, Kajal continues to be a trusted face across industries after memorable performances in films like Magadheera and Thuppakki.

7. Rashmika Mandanna – (Networth: Rs 66 Crore)

Rashmika Mandanna (X)

The “National Crush” starred in The Girlfriend (2025) and is currently linked with several big projects, including high-budget collaborations with Allu Arjun and director Atlee that promise fresh dimensions for her screen persona.

8. Pooja Hegde – (Networth: Rs 50 Crore approx)

Pooja Hegde (Instagram)

With hits like Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and ongoing pan-Indian work, Pooja’s blend of glamour and screen presence keeps her in high demand across South and Hindi films.

9. Sai Pallavi – (Networth: Rs 47 Crore approx)

Sai Pallavi (X)

Loved for her natural performances, Sai Pallavi continues to garner praise in content-rich films and big mythological ventures like Ramayana, establishing her as a uniquely grounded star.

10. Shruti Haasan – (Networth: Rs 45 Crore)

Shruti Haasan

A versatile performer across multiple languages, Shruti has balanced acting with music and continues to appear in strong character roles that highlight her range.

Together, these actresses not only shine on screen but also shape modern South Indian cinema’s cultural and commercial landscape.