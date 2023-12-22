10% spike in cybercrime cases in Hyderabad; victims lost Rs 133 cr

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police in Hyderabad recorded a 10 percent spike in the number of cybercrime cases recorded from 2023 to 2022, with a significant surge in losses in investments, trading OTP and customer care frauds among others, totalling up to Rs 1,33,59,64,544 (Rs 133.59 crores).

According to the annual report of crimes in Hyderabad, released on Friday, December 22, losses incurred due to investment fraud alone were Rs 84,44,09,016, while trading, OTP and customer care frauds cost victims Rs 84739252, Rs 3,57,18,033 and Rs 3,61,32,758, respectively.

The cybercrime police station deals with cases where losses incurred are over Rs 1,00,000 while other cases are recorded at zonal police stations ie; North, South, East, West, South East, and South West zone, across Hyderabad.

The cybercrime police stations witnessed a drop of Rs total amount of losses incurred by victims of cyber fraud in 1597 cases recorded at zonal police stations, which amounted to Rs 7,01,40,936.

Cybercrimes in 6 zones of Hyderabad

While zonal police stations recorded a 25 percent spike from last year in the number of job fraud cases, with losses of Rs 1,00,92,278, customer care, investments, OTP, and trading fraud cases amounted to losses of Rs Rs 92,66,738, Rs 84,48,571, Rs 52,25,898, and Rs 25,83,089, respectively.

Annual Report

While the city recorded a 2 percent increase in overall crimes, POCSO cases registered in Hyderabad reduced by 12 percent in 2023. The highest rise was observed in grave bodily crime cases, increasing from 368 in 2022 to 513 in 2023.

However, crimes against women in Hyderabad, saw a spike of 12 percent with 2,775 cases, while only 2484 cases were recorded in 2022.