10 Tollywood actors who changed their names: Chiranjeevi to Nani

Hyderabad: Name changes in the film industry are not new, but the reasons behind them have evolved. Initially, actors changed their names to suit the marketability of the film industry or to create a more relatable or catchy stage name. However, in recent times, numerology—a belief in the mystical relationship between numbers and events—has become a significant influence.

Here’s a look at some South Indian actors who have embraced this trend:

1. Rajinikanth

One of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, Rajinikanth was born Shivaji Gaikwad. His new name, given by a director, has become legendary.

2. Chiranjeevi

Originally named Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, Chiranjeevi’s name change was both a personal choice and a strategic move to create a more powerful screen presence.

3. Pawan Kalyan

Originally, Kalyan Babu, he adopted the name Pawan Kalyan, which became a brand in itself, attracting a massive fan following.

4. Ravi Teja

Known for his energetic performances, Ravi Shankar Raju changed his name to Ravi Teja, making it catchy and easy to remember.

5. Nani

Naveen Babu, known popularly as Nani, simplified his name, which helped him establish a unique identity in the industry.

6. Sai Dharam Tej

Now known as Sai Durga Tej, this actor’s name change was reportedly influenced by numerological beliefs.

7. Adivi Sesh

Born Sunny Chandra, he chose a more distinctive and culturally resonant name that helped him stand out.

8. Vishwak Sen

Originally Dinesh Naidu, his new name helped him cultivate a distinctive on-screen persona.

9. Akash Jagannadh

Known as Akash Puri, he changed his name to Akash Jagannadh, aligning his identity more closely with his career aspirations.

10. Jagapathi Babu

Initially known as Jagapathi Rao Chowdary, he modified his name, and the change coincided with a successful shift in his career trajectory.

The correlation between a name change and success is a topic of debate. For many, these changes are more than just superficial—they reflect a desire to reshape one’s destiny, attract positive energy, and align personal and professional lives with a more auspicious path.