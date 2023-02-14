10 trains running late due to low visibility: Railways

Delhi: As many as ten passenger trains operating from different parts of the country to the national capital are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility conditions today.

While Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running late by an hour, Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express is running late by one hour and fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special, Hyderbad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express are running behind schedule by one and a half hours each.

Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express are also late by one hour and forty-five minutes each.

On the other hand, Kochuveli- Amritsar Express is late by two hours and Hyderabad- Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express is running late by two hours and thirty minutes.

Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is late by three hours and thirty minutes