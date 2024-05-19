10 Ukrainian drones suppressed in Russia’s Krasnodar

The incidents occurred in Slavyansky and Kushchevsky districts in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, causing no casualties or structural damage.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2024 3:02 pm IST
10 Ukrainian drones suppressed in Russia's Krasnodar

Moscow: At least ten Ukrainian drones were suppressed overnight as they attempted to attack civilian targets in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the regional operational centre said on Sunday.

The centre said on its Telegram channel that the incidents occurred in Slavyansky and Kushchevsky districts in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, causing no casualties or structural damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Several Ukrainians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

“In Kushchevsky, the downing of a drone resulted in a localised fire, which was quickly contained without affecting residential areas,” said the centre.

MS Education Academy

“Meanwhile, in Slavyansky, a drone fell within the territory of an oil refinery but did not cause any injuries, destruction, or fires,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2024 3:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button