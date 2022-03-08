10 Women’s Day wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

To honour women, their existence and their achievements in all walks of life, March 8 is celebrated as ‘International Women’s Day’ across the globe. Adopted in the year 1977, United Nations celebrates this special day every year on the basis of different themes centred on women’s rights and issues.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” On this special day, we have compiled a few best quotes, wishes and messages that you can send to wish the strong women in your lives and let them know that they are special. Scroll down to check them out!

International Women’s Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

You are the vibrant colours of the rainbow of my life..if darkness comes, you become the light…If colours start fading, you become a colourful light! Happy Women’s Day to you!

Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else — Judy Garland

You should never let your fears prevent you from doing what you know is right — Aung San Suu Kyi

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish — Michelle Obama

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness — Oprah Winfrey

Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on — Serena Williams

There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!

You are truly special and very supportive which is why.. You are the woman I look up. Wishing you a Happy Women’s Day.

This day and everyday belongs to you. May you prosper and stand affirm in the course of life. Happy Women’s Day!