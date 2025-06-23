10-yr-old Dalit girl burned with hot ladle over theft suspicion in AP

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly burned with a hot metal ladle by her neighbours in Kudithepalem village, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, after they reportedly suspected her of theft.

The girl, belonging to the scheduled caste, has been living under the care of her maternal aunt Sannari Manikyam after her mother reportedly remarried several years ago.

Locals had heard the child cry in pain and promptly alerted the police. Officers arrived on the scene and rushed her to the Government Hospital in Indukurupeta to ensure she received immediate aid.

She sustained severe burn injuries across her body and face.

A case has been registered by the police against four people, including the aunt of the young girl, based on preliminary findings of her being subjected to cruel treatment and physical abuse.

Speaking to the media, the girl stated that she had not stolen the mobile phone. “Despite repeatedly telling them I didn’t take their phone, they kept burning my body. I don’t remember their names, but there were four of them,” she stated.