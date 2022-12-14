100 days to Ramzan 2023; likely to begin on March 23

There are just 100 days to go until the start of the holy month of Ramzan 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2023, according to astronomical calculations.

In the Hijri calendar, tonight is the 20th of Jumada Al-Awwal 1444. This means that there are only 100 days left until Ramzan 1444.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. In 2023, Ramzan is expected to last 29 days until Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that the first day of Ramadan is likely to be Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

Ramadan is less than 100 days away. Start preparing for it from now!



May Allah allow us to reach the Blessed month and cause our sins to be forgiven!



اللهم بلّغنا رمضان وتقبّل صيامنا وقيامنا pic.twitter.com/7HeJBNw4X3 — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) December 13, 2022

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.