100 killed in fresh Israel airstrike on refuge camp in Gaza; toll 8675

Tel Aviv: Over 50 people died and thousands are reported injured after an Israeli airstrike bombed the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, October 31. With this fresh attack, the Palestinian death toll has risen to 8,575 since the October 7 attacks

“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip,” the Palestinian health ministry statement said.

تغطية صحفية: صور جديدة.. دمار هائل ومئات الشــهداء والجرحى بتدمير الاحتلال لحي سكني في مخيم جباليا. pic.twitter.com/oH2U0QlIDa — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 31, 2023

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra in a statement on Tuesday said that of those dead, 130 were health workers.

The statement also said that 15 hospitals were destroyed.

At least 32 health care centres were also destroyed and not functioning, the statement added.

In a related development, Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza said that due to the shortage of fuel, the generators of the hospital would shut down, leading to a major health catastrophe.

Mehdit Abbas, spokesperson of Shifa hospital told IANS that 50,000 displaced people are in Shifa hospital.

He added that the allegations by Israel that the hospital was a hideout for Hamas fighters were totally untrue and baseless.

Abbas further said: “The occupying forces of Israel could not issue a single image of fighters hiding in the hospital. They went to the world of imagination and artificial intelligence to support the image they have drawn in their imagination to create and argument that does not exist.”

The Al-Shifa hospital spokesman also invited journalists around the world and the International Red Cross to visit the hospital and to see for themselves whether the hospital was occupied by fighters.

It may be noted that Israel had issued a statement that Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza Strip was one of the major hideouts for the Hamas terror operations aimed at Israel.