100% voting recorded in Solda village of Lalitpur constituency in UP

In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, people cast votes in 14 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on May 2. Amongst these, a village in the Lalitpur constituency achieved a milestone by recording 100% voter turnout.

A polling official at Solda village of Lalitpur constituency, speaking to the local media, said that the administration ensured every voter showed up to exercise the voting right.

“One person flew in from Bengaluru. We had booked a ticket for him. He was later brought to his village in a government vehicle,” said a polling officer.

“We are grateful to the polling staff, and especially to the people of the village who turned out in full strength to take part in voting. We are very happy,” he said.

In UP's Lalitpur, there was 100% voting in a village. To ensure this, the local administration had taken care of the travel expense of people living out station and coming down to vote. One of the residents landed via flight in Bhopal from Bengaluru. He was later brought to his… pic.twitter.com/GTdgl2cXs7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 20, 2024

According to the Election Commission, Amethi recorded a voter turnout of 52.68 per cent till 5 pm, Banda 57.38 per cent, Barabanki 64.86 per cent, Faizabad 57.36 per cent, Fatehpur 54.56 per cent, Gonda 50.21 per cent, Hamirpur 57.83 per cent, Jalaun 53.73 per cent, Jhansi 61.18 per cent, Kaisarganj 53.92 per cent, Kaushambi 50.65 per cent, Lucknow 49.88 per cent, Mohanlalganj 60.10 per cent and Rae Bareli 56.26 per cent.

More than 2.71 crore voters are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the 14 constituencies and 144 candidates are in the fray. The polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.