‘1000 Munawar Faruqui qurbaan,’ says Elvish Yadav in new vlog

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has issued a public apology following a photo of him hugging Munawar Faruqui at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 event that went viral. In a video shared on his YouTube channel titled “I AM SORRY,” Elvish expressed regret, clarifying that he does not consider Munawar a friend.

This apology comes after Elvish Yadav faced backlash for the affectionate gesture captured in the photo.

Image Source: X

“Sabse pahel jo bhi mere Hindu bhai hai, unn sabhi ko mere taraf se haath jod ke sorry hai ke aapko bura laga ke maine Munawar ko gale lagaya (Firstly, I would like to apologise to my Hindu brothers with folded hands since you felt bad after I hugged Munawar),” Elvish said.

Image Source: X

He further added, “Aap logo ne bola Elvish bhai ne galat kiya, hum maante hai maine galat kara. Apne Hindu dharam ke upar, apne Sanatan dharam ke upar hazaro Munawar Faruqui kurbaan hai. Usko main consider nahi karta apna dost ya bhai. On camera bol raha hu, mere liye mera dharam sabse upar hai (You guys said Elvish was wrong. I admit that I was wrong. I can sacrifice thousands of Munawar over my religion. I do not consider him as my friend or brother. I am saying this on camera. For me, my religion is supreme).”

This isn’t the first time Elvish Yadav has found himself in the midst of controversy. Earlier this month, he made headlines for a physical altercation with fellow YouTuber Maxtern, which was later resolved. Additionally, Yadav was recently named in a case involving the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party, where Noida Police discovered snake venom and various snakes.

While Yadav clinched the title of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 17.