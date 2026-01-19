1,000 vicitims reach out to cybercrime helpline in Hyderabad in 10 days

Hyderabad: As many as 1,000 people have reached out to C-Mitra – the virtual helpdesk by the Hyderabad Police to expedite support to cybercrime victims – since 10 days of its launch, with over 100 first information reports (FIR) being filed.

Launched on January 9 by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the initiative, a first-of-its-kind measure in the country, streamlines the complaint process. According to officials, the C-Mitra team has been making an average of 100 calls every day to victims to understand their grievances, a press note from the agency said on Monday, January 19.

When a victim reports a cybercrime on the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the C-Mitra team contacts them to gather details. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the team prepares a legally sound complaint draft, which is sent to the victim on WhatsApp or email.

Also Read Cyberabad: Nearly one cybercrime detected every day for last 15 days

Victims are then required to print, sign and send the copy by post or courier to the Basheerbagh Cyber Crime Station. “Once the signed copy is received, the FIR is registered immediately without delay, and a copy is sent directly to the victim’s mobile phone,” an official said.

24-member team

This system eliminates the need for victims to wait for hours at police stations, the release said, adding that the Cyber Crime wing constituted a special 24-member team for the purpose.

“Usually, citizens are apprehensive about visiting a police station. But when we call them and assure them of justice, the confidence in their voice is palpable,” said Deekshita, a woman constable associated with the team.

Constable Prithvika said the initiative was a “digital revolution.” “In the past, victims struggled with drafting complaints and understanding legal sections. C-Mitra has resolved those issues. Our ultimate goal is to work towards a future where cybercrime is eradicated from Hyderabad and the need for C-Mitra ceases to exist,” she said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cybercrime victims can now file complaints from home

Police caution citizens

With the usage of AI on the rise, fraudsters can now use deepfake and AI-generated content to create fake voices and even videos of people you know to request money, the police has warned. It is always advisable to first verify such claims with trusted sources before acting on them, they added.

Do not click on links from strangers, even if they are enticing, the police said, adding that criminals use favourable images to lure their victims and entrap them in scams.

“Do not share OTPs, send money blindly, or fall prey to high-return offers. It is almost always a trap,” the police said.