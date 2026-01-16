Cyberabad police detect 13 cybercrime cases, arrest 25 across states

The Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad, successfully detected 13 cybercrime cases from December 31, 2025, to January 15, 2026. It lead to the arrest of 25 offenders across multiple states. The investigation revealed the extensive pan-India spread of these cybercriminal networks.

Out of the 25 arrests, 12 were linked to Trading fraud.

Refunds processed

In a related effort, Cyber Crime PS, Cyberabad, successfully processed and obtained 182 refund orders from the court in 50 separate cases. These orders mandate a total of Rs. 78,77,130 to be refunded to the victims of cyber fraud.

In one of the crimes, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case of online trading fraud where the accused created and operated a forged trading application named “NUVAPRO” and fake investment platforms. The victim was lured through a social media advertisement, added to a fraudulent WhatsApp group titled “Nuvama Wealth Stock Market Think Tank,” and cheated out of Rs. 1,34,68,788.

Fake experts with identities like “Prof. Ashish Kehair” and “Tanishka Sanyam” built trust by showing manipulated profits on a forged app. When withdrawal was attempted, the accused demanded excessive commissions and charges. The funds were routed through shell companies to hide the crime’s proceeds.

Karimajji Srinu and Gandreti Ashok were arrested for creating a shell company and providing its bank account to fraudsters in exchange for commission.

Rs 2.13 crore fake trading, crypto investment scam

In another major case, the victim was contacted through Facebook and later moved to WhatsApp. The accused, posing as traders, induced the victim to invest via a forged trading website and a fake trading group. They displayed manipulated profits, including fake upper-circuit trades and IPO allotments, ultimately causing a loss of Rs. 2.13 crore. Withdrawals were blocked after demands for upfront commission.

Devanaboina Anil Sundar Kumar and Bethi Saikrishna were arrested for supplying bank accounts to a cybercrime syndicate for commission.

Advisory to public

The Cyberabad police urge citizens to:

Be cautious of investment ads on social media.

Avoid joining WhatsApp/Telegram groups promising high returns.

Download trading apps only from verified, SEBI-registered brokers.

Recognize that promises of upper-circuit trading or guaranteed IPOs are common fraud tactics.

Never pay advance commissions or taxes to withdraw profits.

Report any suspicious communication immediately to 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in.