10,000 skilled Indian workers to be employed in UAE by 2023

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Consulate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revealed that at least 10,000 highly skilled Indian workers are likely to get job opportunities in the country by 2023.

This was announced on Monday as part of the celebration to mark the second anniversary of the mission’s move to keep its doors open round the clock to serve the Indian diaspora of 3 million people.

The workers will be trained under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) pilot programme titled Tejas (Training for Emirates Jobs and Skills).

By collaborating with the NSDC, the Consulate hopes to forge a pathway that helps Indians turn away from dishonest recruits and provide them with the skills they need to secure employment abroad.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched an international project — TEJAS.

The project aims to qualify, issue certificates and employ Indians abroad. TEJAS aims to create pathways to enable the Indian workforce to prepare for the skills and market demands of the UAE.

The TEJAS training program is conducted in India as well as in Dubai.