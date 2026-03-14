Islamabad: The global craze for Pakistani drama Tere Bin, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, shows no signs of fading even years after the show concluded. Four years since its debut, the romantic drama continues to dominate online platforms and remains one of the most rewatched Pakistani series worldwide.

Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, Tere Bin captured millions of hearts with the intense love story of Murtasim and Meerab. The drama broke several records during its run and went on to become the most-viewed Pakistani series on YouTube, crossing an astonishing 4 billion total views across its episodes and clips.

Tere Bin achieves new milestone

Adding another major achievement to its already impressive record, the drama’s final episode has now crossed a remarkable milestone of 100 million views on YouTube. With this, Tere Bin has made history by becoming the first Pakistani drama finale to reach the 100-million-view mark on a single YouTube video.

The show’s popularity is evident in its numbers. Not just the finale, the first episode has also surpassed 100 million views, while the drama’s promotional videos alone have collectively garnered over 860 million views.

Fans across the globe quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and nostalgia, once again urging the makers to bring back the magic with season 2.

What about the sequel?

For those unaware, the makers officially announced Tere Bin 2 in December 2023. However, since the announcement, no fresh updates about the sequel have been shared, leaving fans eagerly waiting for news about the next chapter of the beloved story.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Tere Bin aired on Geo TV from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, spanning 58 episodes.

The drama’s compelling storytelling, the electrifying chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, and its emotionally powerful background score played a crucial role in turning it into a global phenomenon.

Even years later, Tere Bin continues to prove that some love stories truly stand the test of time.