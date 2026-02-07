Islamabad: Pakistani drama Tere Bin, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, continues to enjoy massive popularity among audiences even years after its release. Nearly four years since its debut, the romantic series remains one of the most rewatched Pakistani dramas worldwide.

Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, Tere Bin broke multiple records with its intense love story of Murtasim and Meerab, winning hearts across borders. The drama went on to become the most-viewed Pakistani series on YouTube, crossing over 4 billion views and surpassing several long-running entertainment shows.

Tere Bin hits new milestone

In its latest achievement, Tere Bin has climbed to the second position on the list of the top 10 most-watched Pakistani dramas of all time, according to popular tracking page Entertainment Era. While Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi continues to hold the top spot, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has slipped to third place, making the competition among the top three titles extremely close.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi currently holds an average of 62.6 million views, followed closely by Tere Bin with 61.33 million and Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 with 61.30 million.

The drama has also achieved significant success with its music. The show’s original soundtrack (OST) has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, and its very first episode has now achieved the same milestone, adding another feather to its cap.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Tere Bin aired on Geo TV from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, spanning 58 episodes. The drama’s gripping storyline, strong emotional connect, and the on-screen chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi played a major role in making it one of the biggest successes in Pakistani television history.