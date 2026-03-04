104-yr-old put under adjudication category in electoral rolls, triggers row

Kolkata: A 104-year-old man has complained of being listed in the “under adjudication” category in the final electoral rolls issued by the Election Commission following the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal on February 28, officials said on Wednesday, March 4.

Sheikh Ibrahim, a resident of Jamalpur gram panchayat in Purba Bardhaman district, said he has voted in every election since India’s first general polls after Independence and had never faced such an experience.

“Is it a crime to live beyond 100 years? I have always believed in casting votes and exercising my democratic rights. Why can’t I vote this time? This is my country,” he said.

His 70-year-old son said that after his father was called for a hearing at camps “due to some logical discrepancies as claimed by the EC,” EC officials later visited their residence and all necessary documents were submitted.

“The EC official who conducted the hearing expressed satisfaction and assured his name will be in the rolls. However, after the final rolls were published, we found his name listed ‘under adjudication category.’ We fail to comprehend why,” his son said.

Flagging the matter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on X that “104-year-old Sheikh Ibrahim, who was born in pre-Independent India and has voted in every election since the first general elections, was summoned for a hearing and subjected to harassment after being included in the ‘under adjudication’ list.”

“Can you imagine the extent of harassment he has faced? How much lower will the Commission stoop?” the party asked.

“Do they think they can gift Bengal to the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) by deleting names of valid voters even before the elections? It is not that easy. Bengal knows how to respond, and it knows how to fight,” the post read.

In a shocking and shameful incident, 104-year-old Sheikh Ibrahim from Purba Bardhaman has been marked as “under adjudication” in the final SIR voter list. A man who witnessed the dawn of our Independence and has been voting ever since is apparently no longer considered a… pic.twitter.com/vMbBAGbpu1 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 4, 2026

There was no immediate response from the EC or the BJP to the allegations.