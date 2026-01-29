108-feet high National Flag inaugurated at Mehdipatnam Garrison

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday, January 29, inaugurated a 108-feet high mast for the National Flag at Mehdipatnam Garrison.

The ceremony was attended by senior Army Officers, civil dignitaries, representatives of the Flag Foundation of India, soldiers, veterans and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.

The event included a Guard of Honour, hoisting of the National Flag and the rendition of the National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid tribute to the bravery, professionalism and selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.

He expressed appreciation for the contribution of veterans and Veer Naris and encouraged NCC cadets to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism.

The newly installed National Flag will stand as a constant reminder of India’s unity, sovereignty and constitutional values.

