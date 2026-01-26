Republic Day celebrations in Telangana: Governor unfurls tricolour flag

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday, January 26, unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds here.

Later, he inspected the march past of various contingents.

Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, unfurled the National Flag in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister on the Republic Day. (Source: X)

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some cabinet ministers were present.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in the USA, undergoing a leadership programme at Harvard University, extended Republic Day greetings to the people of Telangana.

The CM stated that January 26, which is being commemorated as the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of India, is a festive occasion for all people of the country, a release from the CMO said.

Reddy said the Republic Day is the foundation for India’s development as a Democratic, Republic, Secular, Socialist and sovereign nation.

He further said the Telangana government is implementing a slew of development and welfare programmes in tune with the aspirations of the leaders of India’s freedom struggle and the architects of the Indian Constitution.

The country’s 77th Republic Day was celebrated in different parts of the city and across Telangana.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh unfurled the national flag at the High Court premises here.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao unfurled the national flag at Telangana Bhavan.

BRS Working President unfurled the National Flag at Telangana Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao hoisted the national flag at the BJP state party office in Nampally here and addressed party workers.

Telangana BJP President N Ramachandra Rao hoisted the national flag at the party office on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. (Source: X)

Rao in a post on ‘X’ said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, constitutional amendments have been undertaken to strengthen social justice and national unity, including granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission, providing 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections, abrogation of Article 370, and passing the CAA which ensures dignity and protection to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan (the Congress headquarters in Telangana). Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and several Congress leaders participated.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the national flag at various locations in the city.