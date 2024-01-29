10K Pocso cases, 200 conviction: Is Karnataka failing to protect kids?

Bengaluru: The alarming surge in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in Karnataka over the past three years has raised concerns, with a staggering 9,862 cases registered between 2021 and 2023. Disturbingly, the conviction rate remains dismally low, with only 202 cases resulting in convictions.

Despite the implementation of numerous government schemes aimed at safeguarding children and preventing sexual offenses, the persisting occurrence of cases involving sexual violence and child marriages underscores the need for swift and effective judicial responses.

The state crime department records reveal that Bengaluru tops the list in POCSO cases, registering 1,454 cases over the three-year period. In contrast, Belagavi and Kalaburagi reported the lowest numbers, each recording 79 cases. Additionally, 129 cases were deemed false, while 257 cases were transferred to various stations for investigation. Eight cases were resolved through negotiations.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Child Right Trust Executive Director, Vasudev Sharma, said that gradual shift in reporting has given rise to the number of recorded cases. “Until the POCSO Act came into effect in 2012, people were hesitant to file a complaint at the police station due to fear. Now, with increased awareness, parents and affected children are more inclined to approach the police. However, the pace of convicting the accused remains sluggish.”

Shasidhara Kosambe, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, emphasised the critical need for expedited investigations and punishment to curb sexual violence against children. He acknowledged the protracted legal process, noting that while the rule of law mandates completion within one year, investigations and court hearings often extend for two to three years.

Legal experts cited various reasons for the delayed conviction of accused individuals. Factors include the unavailability of proper evidence, complainants’ reluctance to proceed with cases, and instances where child marriages are registered as POCSO cases through medical professionals.

A lawyer explained, “When some girls get married before the age of 18 and come to the hospital to give birth, it is known as child marriage. Then, a POCSO case will be registered through the doctor.” Compromises, often facilitated by the consent of parents and the affected girl, further contribute to delayed court proceedings.

Shasidhara Kosambe asserted that the commission is taking serious note of the delayed investigation of POCSO cases. A letter will be written to relevant authorities seeking information, and based on the report, strict action will be recommended.

While the POCSO Act plays a crucial role in protecting children, the need for streamlined investigative processes and swift convictions remains imperative. Concerns persist as the state grapples with the challenge of ensuring justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable.