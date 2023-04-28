10th confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is…

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to be a thrilling and action-packed season, with some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry competing against each other in some of the most challenging tasks. The show’s new season is set to go on floors soon and fans are eagerly waiting for its premiere.

Several names of celebrities who are confirmed to take part in KKK 13 have left the viewers super curious. So far, 9 names of the contestants have come in. And now, the 10th confirmed contestant’s name has been revealed, creating a buzz on social media.

Sumedh Mudgalkar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

According to sources, popular television actor Sumedh Mudgalkar has been approached for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. It is being said that the talks between Sumedh and the makers are actively on. If everything goes well, then the actor will sign the show soon. An official confirmation is still awaited. Sumedh is best known for his work in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, RadhaKrishn, and the Disney+ Hotstar series Escaype Live.

KKK 13 Confirmed Contestants List

Apart from Sumedh, other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi, among others. The show is known for its thrilling and adrenaline-pumping stunts that are designed to test the contestants’ physical and mental strength.

Who is your favourite contestant among the above list? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.