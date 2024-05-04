10th Confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Excitement is building as the highly anticipated season 14 of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is set to kick off soon. With rumors swirling about the contestants’ list, premiere date, and a new shooting location, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s return.

Several popular television celebrities have been speculated to participate in KKK 14. While the internet is abuzz with names, insiders have confirmed the participation of several celebrities who have reportedly officially signed on for the adrenaline-pumping adventure.

KKK 14 Contestants

So far, nine contestants have been confirmed, including —

Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jurel

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Gashmeer Mahajani

Sumona Chakravarti

Aditi Sharma

Karanvir Sharma

Two among 4 stars — Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan

Mannara Chopra In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Latest buzz suggests that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have approached former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. While Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel’s participation has been confirmed, the suspense continues regarding Mannara and Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra (Instagram)

According to insiders, one of the two actresses has already signed on for KKK 14, but the official announcement is yet to be made. Buzz in the industry hints at Mannara Chopra being selected for the show, although no confirmation has been provided.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on the thrilling reality show.