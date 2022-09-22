11 Congress MLAs suspended on last day of Gujarat Assembly amid din

At this, 11 Congress MLAs rushed into the well demanding caste base census and OBC reservation in local bodies. They raised slogans against the government calling it anti-OBC.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd September 2022 2:13 pm IST
Congress MLAs
Congress MLAs- IANS

Gandhinagar: As many as 11 Congress MLAs were on Thursday suspended for the day from the Gujarat Assembly after they created a ruckus demanding a debate on caste-based census and OBC reservation in local bodies.

When the house was discussing the amendment bill on Gujarat National Law University, a senior Congress leader demanded for a debate on OBC reservation in local bodies. Speaker Neemaben Acharya turned down the request saying that the party should have moved a request for it earlier. Since the house is in the middle of a discussion, a sudden debate was not possible, he asserted.

Also Read
PayCM posters row; Karnataka police arrest 5 Congress workers

At this, 11 Congress MLAs rushed into the well demanding caste base census and OBC reservation in local bodies. They raised slogans against the government calling it anti-OBC.

MS Education Academy

When the din continued unabated, Law minister Rajendra Trivedi moved a resolution seeking suspension of the MLAs for “indiscipline”, which was passed by voice vote.

Other Congress MLAs staged a walk-out in their support.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button