Hyderabad: September is bringing a fresh lineup of movies, web series and documentaries to OTT platforms, with something for every kind of viewer. From Taapsee Pannu’s intense thriller Gandhari and the return of The Gentlemen Season 2 to Malayalam crime thriller Unmadham and the much-awaited Dhamaal 4, streaming platforms are packed with new releases this week.

If you are planning your weekend watchlist, here are some of the movies, series and documentaries arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Apple TV+ in September 2026.

New OTT releases September 2026

1. Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly

Platform: Netflix

Release date: September 1

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, popularly known as Raygun, revisits her controversial performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics in this documentary. After receiving zero points and becoming a global internet sensation, the documentary explores her decade-long journey as an academic and B-girl, her Olympic preparation and the backlash that followed the Games.

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2. Turning Point: Generation 9/11

Platform: Netflix

Release date: September 2

Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, Turning Point: Generation 9/11 looks at how the tragedy shaped an entire generation. The documentary follows people who lost parents as children, journalists who covered the wars that followed, young Afghans affected by the US withdrawal and Marines who served during the final days of the Afghanistan conflict.

3. Gandhari

Platform: Netflix

Release date: September 3

Taapsee Pannu returns with Gandhari, an intense action thriller centred on a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter. Her desperate search soon takes her down a path of vengeance, promising an emotionally charged watch.

4. The Gentlemen Season 2

Platform: Netflix

Release date: September 3

Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy-drama The Gentlemen is back with its second season. Theo James reprises his role as Eddie Horniman, an aristocrat who inherits his family estate only to discover that it is connected to a massive cannabis operation.

5. Unmadham

Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: September 4

Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose headline this Malayalam psychological crime thriller directed by Kiran Das. The story follows police officer Shelly, who aspires to become a scriptwriter and becomes fascinated by an old case involving the mysterious death of a young woman. His search for a story gradually leads him deeper into the unsolved case.

6. Jagamae Sangeetham

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 4

Jagamae Sangeetham is a musical drama series revolving around family legacy, personal ambitions and the dream of building a life around music. Inspired by the Hindi series Bandish Bandits, the show is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and stars Prakash Raj, Madhubala and Meka Srikanth.

7. Dhamaal 4

Platform: Netflix

Release date: September 4

The madness of the Dhamaal franchise continues with its fourth instalment. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Dutt return for another chaotic adventure involving money, misunderstandings and an increasingly absurd hunt for wealth.

8. Korean Kanakaraju

Platform: Netflix

Release date: September 4

Starring Satya, Ritika Nayak and Varun Tej, Korean Kanakaraju is a horror comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. After its theatrical run, the film is now heading to Netflix, giving audiences another chance to watch the comedy entertainer from home.

9. The Court

Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: September 4

This Tamil legal drama follows a young lawyer with a stammer who finds herself fighting a courtroom battle against her celebrated father. What begins as a professional confrontation soon becomes deeply personal, forcing her to challenge her father’s reputation as well as complicated family dynamics.

10. Bigg Boss 20

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 6

The wait is finally over for reality show fans as Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season will bring together a fresh mix of celebrity contestants who will live under one roof, competing in tasks, facing nominations and navigating alliances, rivalries and unexpected drama.

11. Mayday

Platform: Apple TV+

Release date: September 4

Set in 1987, Mayday follows a US Navy pilot who is shot down over Soviet territory and becomes stranded behind enemy lines. With Soviet forces closing in, he seeks the help of an eccentric former KGB agent, leading to an unlikely partnership as the two attempt to escape.

With thrillers, comedy, courtroom dramas, documentaries and musical stories arriving across platforms, September 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT viewers.