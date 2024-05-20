11-year-old dies in Telangana, parents suspect ‘medical negligence’

The victim, while visiting grandparents in Kalmalapet village on May 17, had consulted Santosh because of stomach pain

Published: 20th May 2024
Hyderabad: A 11-year-old girl from Nennal mandal center died allegedly due to the medical negligence of a rural doctor at Kethanpalli village in Vemanapalli mandal on Monday, May 20.

According to the reports, she was the daughter of Bhagyalaxmi and Anjanna. The victim, while visiting grandparents in Kalmalapet village on May 17, had consulted Santosh because of stomach pain. After the doctor administered an injection, she went numb. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital in Chennur and subsequently shifted to another hospital in Mancherial. 

However, doctors declared her dead after she arrived at the hospital.

Based on the parents complaint, the police registered a case against the medical practitioner, Santosh, under Section 304A (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is ongoing.

