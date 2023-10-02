11-year-old girl raped, killed in West Bengal’s Dhupguri

Kolkata: The body of a minor girl packed in a sack was recovered at a riverbed at Dhupguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, said police.

Initial investigation has revealed that the girl of 11 years of age was first raped and then murdered, and then her body wrapped in the sack was dumped at the bed of local Dudua River at Dhupguri.

The police have arrested a local youth as a suspect in this connection. A few days ago, the family members of the victim had lodged a missing report at the police station.

Finally, a patrolling police team accompanied by the sniffer dogs traced the sack in which the body of the victim was wrapped. On Monday morning, the family members of the victim came to the local police station and identified the body.

Local police sources said that in face of interrogation the arrested local youth confessed his crime. The youth is married and after committing the heinous offense he had escaped to his in-laws’ place nearby.

The Jalpaiguri district police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat confirmed the arrest of the local youth in this connection. “The body of the victim has been sent for post- mortem. Further investigations are on,” he said.